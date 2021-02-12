JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

IBP opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $129.15.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

