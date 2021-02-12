JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $44.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 759,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

