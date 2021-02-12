JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,160,000. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,163,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.