JUIICE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $372.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 92.4% higher against the dollar. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00089103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io.

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

