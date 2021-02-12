Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,003 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.60. The stock had a trading volume of 84,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,537. The company has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.57 and a 200 day moving average of $360.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.