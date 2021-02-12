Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 98,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

