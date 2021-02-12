Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,429 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after buying an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 713,245 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter worth $6,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 2,194.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 287,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

RLGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

