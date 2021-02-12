Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.