Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 370,191 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,191 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 12,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

