Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 296.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 109,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

