Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,251 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,765. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.