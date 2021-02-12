Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKAYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TKAYY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. 62,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,118. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

