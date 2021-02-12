Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kadmon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.85 on Friday. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $831.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kadmon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

