Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post sales of $450,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $640,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $4.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $8.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.02 million, with estimates ranging from $13.31 million to $227.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadmon.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 1,824,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 665,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,213,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

