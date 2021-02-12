Kairos Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) Quiet Period To Expire on February 15th

Kairos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 15th. Kairos Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kairos Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $10.65.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

About Kairos Acquisition

There is no company description available for Kairos Acquisition Corp.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.