KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Raised to $54.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

KALV opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 53,863 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

