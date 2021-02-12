KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Up 11.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) shot up 11.8% on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $51.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $37.46. 4,465,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,603,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $725.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

