Kamada Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,129 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,376% compared to the typical volume of 86 call options.

KMDA stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

