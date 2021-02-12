Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,353 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 124.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 114,562 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

