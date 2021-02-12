Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Invests $263,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,285,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after purchasing an additional 178,510 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 24,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 71,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.65. 62,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,549. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

