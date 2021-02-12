Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 0.8% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.99. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,611. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.72.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.