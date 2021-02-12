Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,936 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. 25,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,240. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

