Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 16,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,617. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,031,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,949,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

