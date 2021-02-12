Keep Network (KEEP) Tops One Day Volume of $6.23 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $237.71 million and $6.23 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00285225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00101290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00078185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,022.25 or 1.00743014 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,393,519 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

