Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $57.38. 3,555,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

