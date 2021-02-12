Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,840.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $128.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

