Kenneth George Pinsky Sells 2,600 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.58. The company had a trading volume of 392,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$22.32.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.