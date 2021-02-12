Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 2.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. 107,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

