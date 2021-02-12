Kewsong Lee Sells 140,701 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,149,656.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,321,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kewsong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92.

Shares of CG stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 303,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

