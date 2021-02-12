KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adient in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

Adient stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,209,000 after buying an additional 158,229 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adient by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

