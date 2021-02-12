KeyCorp Comments on Chegg, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $106.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Chegg by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

