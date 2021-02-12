KeyCorp Comments on CoreSite Realty Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.66.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COR. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

