Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. CSFB boosted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

KEY opened at C$25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.56.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

