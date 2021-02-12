Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 0.3%

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 601 ($7.85) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84). 528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602 ($7.87).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £187.64 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 533.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.67.

In related news, insider James David Knight sold 127,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43), for a total value of £628,407 ($821,017.77).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

