Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.92.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,808. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.42. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

