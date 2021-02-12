Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Short Interest Update

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kimberly Parry Organics stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 145,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,116. Kimberly Parry Organics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Kimberly Parry Organics Company Profile

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online.

