Kin Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Kin has a market cap of $96.93 million and $1.06 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00283434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00107767 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00350932 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012342 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

