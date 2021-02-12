Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.28 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

