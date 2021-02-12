Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller Sells 4,276 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,428.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirby stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. 437,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

