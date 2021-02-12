Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 9735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

