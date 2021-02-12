Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.34 EPS.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,478. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 250.00, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

