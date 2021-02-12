Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Short Interest Update

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 1,270.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,746,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.43.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

