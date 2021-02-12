Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

JPMB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.