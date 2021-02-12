Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 307,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 9.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 371.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 1,646,139 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 200,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,854,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after buying an additional 187,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.