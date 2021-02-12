Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. NiSource comprises approximately 0.0% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 161,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.58. 30,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

