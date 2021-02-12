Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Konecranes alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $42.70 on Monday. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.