Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the January 14th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,091,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 147,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKPNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

