Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.90

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,526,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $13,512,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $7,307,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.