Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Down 5.1%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 2,399,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,762,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Koss alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 271,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $6,035,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,045. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.