Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kyushu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyushu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.